Cabral's spectacular long-range strike into the top corner leveled the score at 2-2 in Cape Verde's Round of 32 match against Argentina. Although Argentina went on to secure a 3-2 victory, the goal was later voted the best of the tournament.

Cabral's strike finished ahead of goals scored by Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti's Wilson Isidor, who placed second and third, respectively.

Spain captain Rodri was named the tournament's best player, while teammate Unai Simón received the award for best goalkeeper. Fellow World Cup winner Pau Cubarsí, 19, was named the tournament's best young player.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, staged across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 till July 19, saw Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in the final to claim the title.

The tournament marked the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams. It also set a new attendance record, drawing 6,810,966 spectators to 104 matches, with 308 goals scored.

The next edition of the tournament will be held in 2030, with Spain, Portugal, and Morocco serving as the main hosts. Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will each host one match.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 63 million people in the United States watched Spain defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, setting a new national viewership record and highlighting football's growing popularity in the country.