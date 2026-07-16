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    Kazakhstan's Samozhonov wins Asian U19 boxing title

    22:37, 16 July 2026

    Vladislav Samozhonov of Kazakhstan claimed the Asian U19 boxing title after winning the over 90 kg final at the Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Samozhonov wins Asian U19 boxing title
    Photo credit: instagram/boxingkazakhstan

    In the gold medal bout, Samozhonov defeated Islam Salikhov of Uzbekistan by a split decision (3-2).

    The victory secured another gold medal for Kazakhstan at the continental championships, while Salikhov finished with silver.

    The Asian U19 and U23 Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta, running from July 3 till 16.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had already enjoyed a successful campaign at the championships, with the women's U23 team winning six gold, three silver and five bronze medals and three Kazakh boxers claiming U19 titles.

    Boxing Sport Asia Indonesia Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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