Kazakhstan's Samozhonov wins Asian U19 boxing title

In the gold medal bout, Samozhonov defeated Islam Salikhov of Uzbekistan by a split decision (3-2).

The victory secured another gold medal for Kazakhstan at the continental championships, while Salikhov finished with silver.

The Asian U19 and U23 Boxing Championships are underway in Jakarta, running from July 3 till 16.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had already enjoyed a successful campaign at the championships, with the women's U23 team winning six gold, three silver and five bronze medals and three Kazakh boxers claiming U19 titles.