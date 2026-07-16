Kazakh boxers pocket 3 gold medals at Asian U23 Boxing Championships

Kazakhstan's Gulnaz Buribayeva (48 kg) defeated Sodon-Od Binderiya of Mongolia in the final, while Aziza Issina (70 kg) beat Rayhona Kurbonboeva of Uzbekistan. Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg) also secured the title after overcoming Muskan of India.

Anita Adisheva (51 kg), Ulzhan Sarsenbek (57 kg), and Kuralai Yeginbaikyzy (80 kg) finished with silver medals after losing their respective finals to boxers from Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan's medal tally now stands at three gold, three silver, and three bronze. The bronze medalists include Ayazhan Yermek (60 kg), Panar Seitkhankyzy (+80 kg), and Aslan Yeldibaiuly (+90 kg).

The men's finals are scheduled to take place on July 16.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three Kazakh boxers had won gold medals at the Asian U19 Boxing Championships in Jakarta.