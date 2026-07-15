3 Kazakh boxers strike gold at Asian U19 Championships

In the 70 kg division, Kamila Ospanova defeated Uzbekistan's Maftuna Yangiyeva in the final. Aidana Ubaidullakyzy won the 80 kg title after overcoming India's Megha Sheokand, while Zarina Tolybai (+80 kg) claimed gold by defeating another Indian boxer, Prachi Tokas.

Kazakhstan's U19 team has now collected three gold and five bronze medals at the championships.

Earlier, bronze medals were won by Madira Zhumakan (48 kg), Yedige Nurgozha (55 kg), Aknur Tursyngali (57 kg), Aisulu Mukhit (65 kg), and Zhalgas Utebekov (90 kg).

The U23 women's finals are scheduled for the evening session on July 15, while the men's gold medal bouts will take place on July 16.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.