Kazakhstan's sacred sites on UNESCO agenda in Busan

The official opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, and the Director-General of UNESCO, Khaled El-Enany.

The event has brought together approximately 3,000 participants from the 196 States Parties to the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, as well as representatives of international organizations and the expert community.

During the session, the World Heritage Committee will examine 30 new nominations for inscription on the World Heritage List, along with 147 State of Conservation reports on properties already inscribed on the List.

The delegation of Kazakhstan is actively participating in the session in its capacity as a member of the World Heritage Committee.

The Committee is also expected to examine Kazakhstan's nomination, "The Rocky Mosques of Mangystau and Associated Sacred Sites".

It is worth recalling that, during the meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) held in Atyrau, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to initiate the process of nominating the unique underground mosques of Mangystau for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

As previously reported, the Mangystau Underground Mosques and Silk Road cities may gain UNESCO heritage status.