Kazakhstan's Rybakina upset in Cincinnati semis
11:23, 18 August 2025
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan failed to reach the final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina was stunned by world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland with a score of 5:7, 3:6 in the semifinal.
Earlier, the Kazakhstani defeated Renata Zarazua of Mexico (No. 70), Elise Mertens of Belgium (No. 22), Madison Keys of the USA (No. 6), and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
This year tournament’s money prize stands at $5,152,599. The winner will earn $752,275 and 1,000 ranking points.
