Kazakhstan's Rybakina upset in Cincinnati semis

Rybakina was stunned by world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland with a score of 5:7, 3:6 in the semifinal.

Earlier, the Kazakhstani defeated Renata Zarazua of Mexico (No. 70), Elise Mertens of Belgium (No. 22), Madison Keys of the USA (No. 6), and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

This year tournament’s money prize stands at $5,152,599. The winner will earn $752,275 and 1,000 ranking points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov has stormed into the semifinal of the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi tournament in Italy.