Kazakhstan's Skatov advances to Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi semifinal

In the quarterfinal match, he faced Italy’s Gian Marco Ferrari (ranked 594th) defeating him in three sets – 6:4, 6:7, 6:2. The match lasted for two hours and 33 minutes.

In the semifinal, Skatov is set to play vs. Valentin Vacherot (ranked 246th) from Monaco, who previously beat Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjær (ranked 163rd) – 6:1, 6:3.

The tournament’s prize money is 91,250 euros. The winner will receive 12,980 euros and 75 rating points.

Earlier it was reported that world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S.