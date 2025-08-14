EN
    Elena Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati quarterfinals

    10:55, 14 August 2025

    World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In her fourth-round match, Rybakina defeated world No. 6 Madison Keys of the U.S. with a score of 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2.

    The match lasted two hours and twenty-six minutes. The Kazakhstani hit six aces, made one double fault, and converted six of her 14 break points.

    She will next face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov was upset in the title match of the Bonn Challenger in Germany.

