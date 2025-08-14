Elena Rybakina cruises into Cincinnati quarterfinals

In her fourth-round match, Rybakina defeated world No. 6 Madison Keys of the U.S. with a score of 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2.

The match lasted two hours and twenty-six minutes. The Kazakhstani hit six aces, made one double fault, and converted six of her 14 break points.

She will next face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the quarterfinals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov was upset in the title match of the Bonn Challenger in Germany.