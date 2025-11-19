Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to step onto Indian courts for first time after short break

She is slated to compete in the World Tennis League, a major commercial exhibition tournament held annually since 2022.

Rybakina has competed in this tournament twice before, but both times it was held in the UAE. In 2025, the World Tennis League will bring together the world’s tennis elite in India. On the women’s side, Rybakina will step onto the court with Paula Badosa, Marta Kostyuk, Shrivalli Bhamidipati, and Magda Linette, while the men’s draw includes Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Gaël Monfils, Sumit Nagal, and Rohan Bopanna, on December 17–20 in Bangalore.

After winning the WTA Finals on November 9, Rybakina officially started her break, but her time off will be short.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, the Kazakhstani tennis player has entered the Guinness World Records with a WTA Finals record for the largest prize money in tennis history.