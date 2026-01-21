Kazakhstan's Putintseva cruises into 3rd round of Australian Open

The Kazakhstani tennis player delivered a dominant straight-sets victory over Elsa Jacquemot, who is ranked 60th in the WTA standings, winning 6–1, 6–2.

Putintseva converted five of six break points. Jacquemot recorded one ace and managed one break of serve from seven break-point opportunities. The match lasted one hour and fourteen minutes.

In the third round, Putintseva will face Türkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez, who is currently ranked 112th in the world, with a place in the fourth round at stake.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a 14-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player has clinched the Ten-Pro Global Junior Tour title.