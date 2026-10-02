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    Kazakhstan’s Rinata Sultanova secures Asian Games omnium silver

    14:28, 2 October 2026

    Kazakhstani cyclist Rinata Sultanova won a silver medal in the women’s omnium at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Rinata Sultanova secures Asian Games omnium silver
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Sultanova collected 133 points across the four events to finish second in the track cycling competition.

    Japan’s Yumi Kajihara claimed gold with 136 points, while Hong Kong’s Lee Sze Wing took bronze with 124 points.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani tennis players Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva won bronze in the women’s doubles at the 2026 Summer Asian Games in Japan.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Cycling Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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