    Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov fifth in Winter Olympics 2026 short program

    13:13, 11 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov finished fifth in the men’s figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Shaidorov
    Photo credit: NOC

    Shaidorov earned 92.94 points securing a strong position ahead of the free skate.

    Ilia Malinin (USA) leads with 108.16 points, followed by Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) with 103.07 points and Adam Siao Him Fa (France) scoring 102.55 points.

