    Kazakhstani skier fails to reach medal round at 2026 Winter Olympics

    22:25, 12 February 2026

    The freestyle skiing men's moguls event concluded Thursday at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kolmakov
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee

    Pavel Kolmakov, Kazakhstan's sole representative in the men’s individual moguls, struggled to demonstrate his peak performance. The skier finished 16th overall after scoring 75.7 points.

    Thus, he failed to qualify for the decisive Final 2, which is reserved for the top eight competitors.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan’s female skiers are to continue the Olympic medal hunt in dual moguls.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
