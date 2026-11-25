Presenting the bill, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev said the reforms are driven by advances in medical technology and efforts to expand healthcare access across the country.

A key priority is digitalizing healthcare. It is proposed to create a unified storage system for X-ray, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results, allowing doctors to share diagnostic data seamlessly.

The vice minister explained that the system would allow, for example, specialists at national medical centers in Astana and Almaty to review scans taken at district hospitals. The move is expected to reduce repeat examinations and streamline coordination among physicians.

The legislation also strengthens data protection requirements for citizens' medical records.

Another focus is advancing medical science and adopting new technologies. The bill proposes closer cooperation among research organizations, hospitals, and domestic manufacturers, along with a unified biomedical research database tracking ongoing studies, research centers, and specialists. Plans also include simplifying research permit approvals while expanding oversight.

A separate set of amendments targets medical tourism. The legislation formally defines the concept and sets clear procedures for treating and assisting foreign citizens traveling to Kazakhstan for medical care.

"This will expand the capabilities of domestic medical organizations and create conditions for attracting additional investment. At the same time, ensuring healthcare accessibility for Kazakh nationals remains our top priority," Sultangaziyev underscored.

The bill also tightens medical device safety rules, aligning manufacturing, import, and usage standards with international norms and health risk levels while stepping up efforts to remove substandard and counterfeit products from circulation.

Another major component of the legislation refers to patient rights and administrative simplification.

"Today, obtaining patient consent is required when providing medical care. We propose making this process as convenient as possible for citizens and medical workers. Patients will give consent on paper or electronically. As for consent for surgeries and other complex medical procedures, it will remain mandatory," the vice minister said.

The bill also preserves citizens' rights to full health information and to refuse medical care.

To improve healthcare quality and accessibility, the bill refines quality assessment and accreditation procedures for medical facilities. Regional population size and healthcare demand will also be considered when planning the construction of new hospitals and clinics.

Additionally, the legislation establishes a legal framework for unified medical care standards in schools and kindergartens, and clarifies regulations on organ, tissue, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also sets separate rules for sanitary controls at the state border.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan introduces advanced treatment technology for children with vascular disorders.