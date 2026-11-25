Previously, children requiring certain types of specialized care for these conditions were referred to clinics abroad. With the introduction of the new technology, treatment will now be available within Kazakhstan.

Vascular malformations are congenital abnormalities of blood vessels that, in severe cases, require advanced medical interventions. More than 1,200 children receive inpatient treatment for such conditions in Kazakhstan each year. Over the past five years, 90 young patients were sent overseas for treatment.

The new technology is being implemented at the Scientific Center of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery in Almaty, where around 50 children are expected to receive high-tech medical care annually during the initial stage.

On November 24-25, the center is hosting master classes led by German professor Walter Wohlgemuth. Kazakh specialists are working alongside the international expert to master the technique and gain practical experience for its independent application in Kazakhstan. During the two-day training program, eight children with complex vascular malformations underwent surgical procedures.

Kazakhstan will become only the second country to adopt the technology, opening new opportunities for the development of high-tech healthcare and strengthening the country’s position in medical tourism.

In the future, Kazakhstan aims to provide specialized treatment not only to the country's patients but also to children from other countries requiring care for complex vascular malformations.

The necessary medical equipment was acquired with the support of the AYALA Foundation and the Courage to Be First Foundation. The Ministry of Healthcare thanked both organizations for their contribution to pediatric healthcare development and their support for projects aimed at protecting children's health.

Notably, Astana recorded no maternal deaths in the first nine months of 2026, while Kazakhstan's nationwide infant mortality rate declined by 1.7% year-over-year.