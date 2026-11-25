He said the draft law specifies six key areas, including healthcare digitization, medical science development and adoption of new technologies.

Today, various information systems are operating across the country's healthcare organizations. The next task is to ensure interoperability between these systems and simplify the exchange of medical information. To achieve this, it is proposed to refine the procedures governing the operation of the e-health platform, said Timur Sultangaziyev.

In particular, the proposal would enable the storage of X-ray, CT, and MRI results in a unified system, as well as facilitate their exchange among medical professionals.

“For example, a doctor at a national medical center in Astana or Almaty will be able to remotely review the examination results of a patient who underwent testing at a district hospital. This will help reduce the need for repeat examinations and enable consultations between doctors,” Timur Sultangaziyev explained.

In addition, the draft law provides for stronger requirements to protect citizens’ medical data.

To note, Kazakhstan introduces advanced treatment technology for children with vascular disorders.