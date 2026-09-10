Kazakhstan’s priciest and cheapest housing markets revealed for August

The Bureau of National Statistics published average housing prices and rental rates for Kazakhstan’s cities for August 2026.

Nationwide, a square meter of new housing cost an average of 625,400 tenge, compared with 635,200 tenge on the secondary market. Based on these averages, a 40-square-meter one-bedroom apartment would cost about 25 million tenge in a new development and 25.4 million tenge on the resale market.

The average rental rate for well-appointed housing was 5,350 tenge per square meter, or about 214,000 tenge per month for a 40-square-meter apartment.

New housing

Astana recorded the highest average price for new housing at 747,100 tenge per square meter, followed by Almaty at 739,800 tenge and Atyrau at 546,400 tenge.

The lowest average prices were recorded in Uralsk at 338,400 tenge per square meter, Aktobe at 356,500 tenge and Kokshetau at 376,100 tenge.

Resale housing

Almaty was the most expensive city for resale housing, with an average price of 749,500 tenge per square meter. Astana ranked second at 740,400 tenge, followed by Atyrau at 519,200 tenge.

The lowest resale housing prices were recorded in Kyzylorda at 345,100 tenge per square meter, followed by Aktau at 354,200 tenge and Taraz at 354,400 tenge.

Rental market

Almaty also had the highest average rental rate at 6,224 tenge per square meter. Astana followed at 6,079 tenge, while Karaganda ranked third at 5,219 tenge.

The lowest rental rates were recorded in Taraz at 2,558 tenge per square meter, followed by Turkistan at 2,914 tenge and Aktobe at 3,381 tenge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s construction sector continued to expand, with over 5 trillion tenge worth of construction work completed from January to July 2026, which is 15.3% more than in the same period last year.