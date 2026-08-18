Kazakhstan commissions nearly 10 mln sq m of housing in seven months

Infrastructure and facility construction rose by 19.5%.

Roads, railways, and metro construction account for the largest share of total, up to 24.7%, non-residential buildings for 21.4% and housing construction for 13.4%

90.1% of work was carried out by private companies, 9.2% by foreign firms, and 0.7% by state enterprises.

The strongest construction growth was recorded in Ulytau region.

Notable growth was also seen in East Kazakhstan, Almaty city, Abai and Kostanay regions.

12.3 million square meters of new facilities were commissioned in Kazakhstan. Of which 9.746 million square meters account for housing construction that is 3.9% more against the previous year.

6.546 million square meters account for multi-apartment buildings, and 3.158 million square meters of individual housing.

95.3% of housing was built by private developers.

In January – July, 32 schools for 18,090 student places and 32 preschools for 4,207 places were put into service. Besides, six outpatient clinics and a 120-bed hospital extension were built.