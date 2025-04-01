EN
    Kazakhstan’s population up 32,000 this year

    19:13, 1 April 2025

    Kazakhstan’s population has increased by 32,756 people to 20,316,155 since the start of 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    According to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan’s population stands at 20,316,155 people, including 12,813,769 living in urban areas and 7,502,386 residing in rural areas.

    Kazakhstan’s Almaty city and Turkistan region are the most populous with populations of 2,300,876 and 2,154,130 people, respectively. The country’s capital Astana has a population of 1,544,142 people, and Shymkent city – 1,261,709 people. Ulytau region is the country’s least populated area with 221,290 residents.

    As earlier reported, the urban population is on the rise in Kazakhstan. 

    Statistics population Almaty Astana Shymkent
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
