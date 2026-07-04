Kazakhstan’s National Guard choir turns riverboat into floating concert

The National Guard’s male choir performed patriotic marches, contemporary songs, and traditional Kazakh folk music, turning a sightseeing cruise into a festive concert. The performance drew the attention of residents and visitors relaxing along the capital’s riverfront.

Photo credit: National Guard of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

A highlight of the event was a solo dombyra performance by Major Bauyrzhan Makayev, a recipient of the Order of Kurmet, which added a distinct national character to the program and drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Photo credit: National Guard of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

As the riverboat sailed along the embankment, many people stopped to watch the concert, recording the performance on their phones, singing along to familiar melodies, and applauding the artists. The unusual venue resonated with the audience, creating a festive atmosphere in the city.

Photo credit: National Guard of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to the organizers, such cultural initiatives are becoming a tradition within Kazakhstan’s National Guard, showcasing not only the service members’ professionalism and service qualities but also their creative potential and strengthening ties with the public through cultural projects.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that, with the approval of the President’s Executive Office and in accordance with the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel Yernur Zhunussov was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for equipment and armaments.