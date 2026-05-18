New Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan’s National Guard appointed

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan introduced his new deputy to the staff.

Throughout his career, Zhunussov has held seniour positions within Kazakhstan’s law enforcement system. For his dedicated service, he has been awarded the II defree Aibyn Order.

Earlier, it was reported that by a president's decree, Nurlybek Nalibayev has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.