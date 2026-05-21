Kazakhstan’s museums and Smithsonian Institution keen to develop joint educational and research projects

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding Kazakhstan–U.S. cooperation in culture, museum work, literature, cinema, creative industries, and development of joint educational and research projects.

One of the key issues was strengthening collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

It was agreed to develop close cooperation between Kazakh and U.S. institutions through experience exchange and joint initiatives, the Ministry said in a statement.

The parties discussed plans to launch a research project focused on studying, preserving, and promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

As part of the project special attention will be given to art history, archaeological studies, museum collections, restoration, application of modern scientific and digital approaches in museum work.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

A strong focus will be placed on training museum specialists, including professional exchanges, training programs, expert consultations, seminars, and internships with Smithsonian experts.

Besides, the parties agreed on staff training to strengthen competencies in museum management, collection preservation, restoration, and exhibition work.

They highlighted climate change as a growing challenge for preserving cultural heritage, requiring modern solutions to protect museums and open-air monuments.

As part of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, Kazakhstan plans to organize a concert by the ethno-folk group HasSak, which successfully tours abroad and represents the country’s rich musical heritage.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan digitized more than 66,000 museum exhibits as part of ongoing efforts to modernize and preserve the country’s cultural heritage.