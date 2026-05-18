Over 66,000 museum exhibits digitized in Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva extended her congratulations to museum workers on the occasion of International Museum Day.

“A museum is a place where the past speaks to the present. It is where history becomes closer, culture takes on a visible form, and national memory is passed on to new generations through authentic objects, documents, works of art, archaeological discoveries, and human stories,” Balayeva said.

Kazakhstan’s museum sector has grown into a large and vibrant network. The country is home to 286 museums housing more than 4.5 million exhibits, while annual visitor numbers exceed 6.5 million. These figures reflect not only strong public interest in exhibitions, but also a growing appreciation for history, cultural heritage, and preserving connections between generations.

Following the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, greater emphasis is being placed on preserving historical memory, protecting cultural heritage, and passing it on to future generations. Under the country’s updated Constitution, culture, education, science, and innovation are recognized as key pillars of human capital development and social progress. As a result, museums today serve not only as places that preserve history, but also as important centers for education, public engagement, and strengthening national identity.

Modern museums are increasingly evolving into centers for research, education, and public engagement. Last year alone, national museums hosted more than 1,500 events, including 187 exhibitions that attracted nearly 800,000 visitors. The Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty opened a new “Golden Horde” hall, while the “Independence of Kazakhstan” exhibition underwent a major redesign. Projects like these help bring key moments of Kazakhstan’s history to audiences in new and engaging ways.

Digitalization has become a key focus for the museum sector, including museum-reserves. Electronic entry systems are already in use, making visits more convenient and modern. The unified digital platform E-museum continues to expand, with 284 museums across all 20 regions connected to the system. More than 66,000 museum items have already been added to the digital catalog, alongside 750 three-dimensional models and 15 virtual tours.

Later today, the traditional Night at the Museum campaign will be held across the country. Museums and museum-reserves throughout Kazakhstan will welcome visitors with a special program featuring evening tours, exhibitions, interactive activities, creative gatherings, and a range of cultural and educational events.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all museum workers for their dedication to the profession, their careful preservation of national heritage, and their significant contribution to the spiritual development of society,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Republican Blood Center under the Ministry of Healthcare had introduced the ScanQAN digital system, which uses QR codes on blood component labels.