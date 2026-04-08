Kazakhstan’s Majilis ratifies military transit deal with Türkiye

According to Kazakhstan’s Deputy Defense Minister Askar Musstabekov, the agreement provides a legal framework and outlines the conditions of transit for military equipment and personnel across the airspace of both countries. The document establishes mutual security and control mechanisms, ensuring full alignment with national security legislation.

Transit is permitted exclusively upon authorization from relevant authorities, with two options: standing diplomatic clearance for military vessels and specific, single-use permits for individual flights. Transit requests will be submitted via diplomatic channels.

Musstabekov stated the states reserve the right to refuse, suspend, or cancel transit authorizations for military property and personnel if they believe the shipment breaches the agreement or threatens national security.

The deputy minister recalled that under the country’s National Security Law, foreign military transit is permitted only via ratified treaties.

It is expected that ratification will enhance airspace efficiency between the nations, incurring zero extra costs to the national budget.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Majilis greenlights an agreement to advance strategic ties with the UK.