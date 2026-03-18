Kazakhstan’s Majilis greenlights agreement to advance strategic ties with UK

The Majilis’ relevant committee said in its conclusion that the UK’s exit from the EU triggered a new agreement to provide a framework for relations between Kazakhstan and the UK, which were formerly regulated by the provisions of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU signed in 2015.

The new document, drafted based on the 2015 Agreement, regulates the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UK to serve national interests of each country as well as to deepen international cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and other areas.

So, under article 4 of the Agreement, the parties are committed to enhance robust political dialogue across all areas of mutual interest grounded in international law, effective cooperation through multilateral institutions and shared values, reads the conclusion.

Additionally, the document sets the legal basis for strategic partnership implementation in different areas, including international peace and security, entrepreneurship, customs relations, enforcement of labor rights, justice, intellectual property protection, energy, investment, health, and education.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is set to finalize visa talks with the EU within a year.