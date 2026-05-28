Kazakhstan’s Majilis ratifies border regime agreement with Uzbekistan

The agreement outlines the procedures for state border maintenance and governs the transit of citizens, vehicles, and goods across the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Additionally, the document defines the rules governing economic and commercial activities within the border zones and transboundary waters. It also sets forth mechanisms for resolving cross-border incidents and frameworks for inter-agency cooperation between both states.

Several provisions concern flights over the state border and border areas, as well as the organization of socio-political, cultural, and other events in border districts.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on border security issues, and will also contribute to the further development of good-neighborly relations between the two nations.

Both sides will execute this document in compliance with their respective national laws and international obligations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agree on the summer operation schedule for the Bakhri-Tochik reservoir.