Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agree on summer operation schedule for Bakhri-Tochik reservoir

Following the signing of a trilateral protocol, an agreed operating schedule for the Bahri-Tojik reservoir will ensure water is delivered to farmers in Maktaaral and Zhetysay districts of Turkistan region during the summer.

Ensuring irrigation water for the southern regions is under special control. The reached agreements are the result of constructive interaction and mutual support between Central Asian countries. The adopted measures will ensure a stable vegetation period and support domestic farmers, stated Nurzhigitov.

The meeting highlighted the readiness of the heads of water management ministries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to further deepen cooperation in the rational and mutually beneficial use of water resources of the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan and UNDP launch a new initiative to support the Caspian Sea.