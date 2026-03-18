Kazakhstan set to finalize visa talks with EU within a year

He said talks have not stopped, they continue, including on readmission. He expressed hope to reach a final agreement within the year, adding the countries are already on the home stretch.

Earlier, Astana hosted the second round of negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU on draft agreements covering simplified visa procedures and readmission.

Besides, the Kazakh capital held the 9th session of the Kazakhstan–European Union Subcommittee on Energy, Transport, Environment, and Climate Change on March 17.