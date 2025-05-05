EN
    Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva wins her 2nd consecutive title at ITF W100 tournament

    09:13, 5 May 2025

    Paired with Latvian Darja Semenistaja, Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva became the champion of the ITF W100 Wiesbaden 2025 women’s doubles tennis event in Germany, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Photo credit: Ktf.kz

    The Kazakh-Latvian duo defeated the third-seeded Czech pair, Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Kolodziejova, winning with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 11:9.

    For Zhibek, this marked her second consecutive victory at the ITF W100 series tournament. Just a week earlier, she teamed up with Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy to claim the title in Madrid. Currently, Kulambayeva holds 40 ITF titles overall—35 in doubles and 5 in singles.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women tennis team has skyrocketed in the Billie Jean King Cup world ranking.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
