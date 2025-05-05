Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva wins her 2nd consecutive title at ITF W100 tournament

The Kazakh-Latvian duo defeated the third-seeded Czech pair, Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Kolodziejova, winning with a score of 4:6, 6:3, 11:9.

For Zhibek, this marked her second consecutive victory at the ITF W100 series tournament. Just a week earlier, she teamed up with Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy to claim the title in Madrid. Currently, Kulambayeva holds 40 ITF titles overall—35 in doubles and 5 in singles.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s women tennis team has skyrocketed in the Billie Jean King Cup world ranking.