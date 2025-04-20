Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan wins career-first W100 title
13:38, 20 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva won her first-ever W100-level doubles event in Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan and Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy downed Spanish duo Marina Bassols Ribera and Andrea Lazaro Garcia 7-6, 6-7, 10-4 at the ITF W100 women’s doubles event in Madrid, Spain.
