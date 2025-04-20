Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan wins career-first W100 title

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan and Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy downed Spanish duo Marina Bassols Ribera and Andrea Lazaro Garcia 7-6, 6-7, 10-4 at the ITF W100 women’s doubles event in Madrid, Spain.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's gymnast Milad Karimi had clinched the second gold at the 2025 Doha World Cup.