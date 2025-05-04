Kazakhstan’s women tennis team skyrockets in Billie Jean King Cup world ranking

This is the highest position in the history of the Kazakhstani female team. Team Kazakhstan defeated the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Belgium, and France.

Kazakhstan’s team successfully advanced through the qualifiers this April, earning a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the third time in its history.

The eight strongest teams in the world will come together for the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup, set to take place in Shenzhen, China, on September 16-21.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina led Kazakhstan to victory with a stunning comeback against Australia.