Kazakhstan's Karimi wins floor exercise gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo

Karimi secured a win in the men's floor exercise, where he scored 14.133 points. Eddie Penev of Bulgaria took silver with 13.966, while Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine rounded out the podium with 13.866.

As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth had clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.