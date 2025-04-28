EN
    Kazakhstan's Karimi wins floor exercise gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo

    07:49, 28 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's gymnast Milad Karimi took gold in the men's floor exercise competition at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Karimi cruises into 2nd final at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Karimi secured a win in the men's floor exercise, where he scored 14.133 points. Eddie Penev of Bulgaria took silver with 13.966, while Nazar Chepurnyi of Ukraine rounded out the podium with 13.866.

    As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth had clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

    gymnastics Sport Egypt Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
