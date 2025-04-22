Gymnasts from Astana secure bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Astana's Furor team performed in ribbon exercises at the tournament.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The national team consisted of Zhasmin Zhunisbayeva, Kristina Chepulskaya, Aida Khakimzhanova, Aizere Kenes, Aizere Nurmagambetova, Madina Myrzabay.

"Our athletes showed strong results amid tough competition. We put in a lot of hard work to succeed at the World Championships. We sincerely congratulate our team and wish them continued success on their journey to even greater achievements," said Meruert Balginbayeva, senior coach of the rhythmic gymnastics department at No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The competition concluded with China taking first place, Israel securing second, and Kazakhstan proudly earning the bronze medal.

