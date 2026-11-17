Astana Hub Residents account for more than half of the country’s exports. For the past nine months, Astana Hub participants generated 317 billion tenge in export revenue.

He said this represents non-resource exports and the creation of new jobs for the economy. Startups receive support at every stage, from acceleration programs and funding through the fund-of-funds mechanism to expansion into international markets.

The vice minister noted that Kazakhstan currently operates 20 regional IT hubs, which have hosted more than 2,500 events to support the growth of the technology ecosystem.

Kazakhstan is also expanding its international innovation infrastructure. The country has established four overseas IT hubs in the United States, China, the UAE, and Malaysia, whose programs have supported 61 Kazakh startups. A fifth hub is scheduled to open in the United Kingdom on November 20.

As written before, Kazakhstan's IT services market hit record ₸2.9 trillion in 2025.