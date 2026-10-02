Kazakhstan’s grain rail shipments hit record 1.45 mln tons in September

Of the total, 1.2 million tons of grain were shipped for export, up 13% year-on-year. Central Asian countries accounted for the largest share at 701,000 tons, an increase of 8%, including 512,000 tons shipped to Uzbekistan, up 14%.

Grain shipments to Afghanistan increased 3.4 times to 107,000 tons, while exports to China rose 2.8 times to 188,000 tons.

Transportation of milled grain products reached 274,000 tons in September, up 13%, with exports accounting for 230,000 tons, an increase of 27%.

In the first nine months of 2026, KTZ transported a total of 10.8 million tons of grain by rail, up 12% year-on-year. Of this volume, 8.4 million tons were shipped for export, marking a 14% increase.

Earlier, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent during the 2025/2026 marketing year, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to the global food market.