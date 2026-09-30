Kazakhstan exports over 15 mln tons of grain and flour

Kazakh grain products are reaching a growing number of international markets, with shipments spanning Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

This upward trend has continued in September. According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), grain transportation reached 852,000 tons in the first 20 days of September 2026, up 7% year-on-year.

Grain exports rose 10% to 674,000 tons, driven by increased shipments to key markets.

Uzbekistan received 319,000 tons of Kazakh grain, up 20% year-on-year, while shipments to Tajikistan rose 21% to 116,000 tons. Exports to China saw even stronger growth, reaching 101,000 tons, or 2.5 times the volume recorded during the same period last year.

Processed grain exports also continued to grow. In the first 20 days of September, shipments of milled grain products increased 24% to 134,000 tons.

The figures point to Kazakhstan’s growing presence in international markets, supported by higher exports of both grain and processed products.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Government to ensure the timely completion of the country’s harvesting campaign.