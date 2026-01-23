Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events

In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.

In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.

Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.

Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.

Gorodko has finished in the top ten five times at World Cup events this season, highlighted by two fifth-place finishes, and has added two gold medals from an international tournament in France.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, Alexander Bublik, and Elena Rybakina continue their singles campaigns at the Australian Open, while Alexander Shevchenko and Zarina Diyas have been eliminated following defeats.