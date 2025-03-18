Kazakhstan's Galysheva and Gorodko qualify for women’s moguls final at World Championships
Kazakhstan’s mogul skiers Yuliya Galysheva and Anastassiya Gorodko successfully qualified to compete at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships taking place in Engadin, Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Yuliya Galysheva and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan managed to came in 9th and 15th respectively in the women’s qualification where the top 20 finishers made it to Wednesday’s final.
Another Kazakhstan Yuliya Feklistova finished 24th.
