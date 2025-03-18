Kazakhstan's Galysheva and Gorodko qualify for women’s moguls final at World Championships

Yuliya Galysheva and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan managed to came in 9th and 15th respectively in the women’s qualification where the top 20 finishers made it to Wednesday’s final.

Another Kazakhstan Yuliya Feklistova finished 24th.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan clinched four gold medals at the Asian Cup Ski Mountaineering Championship in Pyeongchang, South Korea.