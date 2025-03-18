Kazakhstan clinches 4 gold medals at Asian Cup Ski Mountaineering Championship

Overall, the Kazakhstani athletes secured seven medals, including four gold ones.

Kazakhstan’s Assem Nazyrova and Shyngys Baikashev were ranked first in the vertical race. Niyaz Janzakov earned silver, and Denis Vlassov claimed bronze.

In the sprint, Denis Vlassov and Assem Nazyrova secured the top spot on the podium. Niyaz Janzakov finished 2nd, and Shyngys Baikashev - 4th.

It's also worth mentioning that ski mountaineering will be part of the 2026 Olympic Games.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan finished 4th in the women's relay final of the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Beijing, China.