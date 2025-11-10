Kazakhstan’s final WTA rankings for 2025 announced

Eight Kazakhstani players appear in the women’s singles ranking.

The highest-ranked Kazakhstani is Elena Rybakina, who rose to 5th place after winning the WTA Finals and claiming a record $5,235,000 in prize money, overtaking American Jessica Pegula (5,583 points).

Yulia Putintseva, also represents Kazakhstan in the top 100, holding 73rd place with 924 points.

Among other Kazakh players, Zarina Diyas from Almaty ranked 301st, moving up two spots with 220 points, while Zhibek Kulambayeva, also from Almaty, rose four places to 332nd with 189 points. Aruzhan Sagandykova from Astana holds 886th place with 28 points, and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, a former German player born in Almaty, is in 1088th place with 14 points. Asylzhan Arystanbekova from Almaty is ranked 1295th with 8 points, and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva from Astana is 1469th with 3 points.

At the top of the global singles ranking for the second consecutive season is Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (10,870 points), followed by Iga Świątek of Poland (8,395 points) and Coco Gauff of the United States (6,763 points).

In the women’s doubles rankings, the highest-ranked Kazakhstani is Anna Danilina, who finished the season in 15th place. Other notable positions include Yulia Putintseva – 106th, Zhibek Kulambayeva – 130th, Elena Rybakina – 266th, and Galina Voskoboeva – 535th.

Five additional Kazakhstani players ended the season outside the top 600 in doubles, with Sandugash Kenzhibayeva ranked 613th, Asylzhan Arystanbekova – 707th, Ingkar Dyussebay – 745th, Aruzhan Sagandykova – 783rd, and Zarina Diyas – 1126th.

