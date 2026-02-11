Kazakhstan's Fedorov continues Asian reign with road race triumph

Yevgeniy Fedorov claimed victory in the 154.4 km road race, finishing ahead of the peloton, while riders from China and the UAE secured the remaining podium spots.

Earlier at the same championships, Fedorov also claimed gold in the individual time trial.

The triumph makes him an 11-time Asian champion in cycling. Fedorov has also captured the 2023 Asian Games title and won the under-23 race at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.

At the same Asian Championships in Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstani rider Rinata Sultanova also distinguished herself by winning the women’s individual time trial.

A total of 621 athletes from 22 Asian countries are competing in this year’s continental event. The Asian Championships will continue through February 12.

Earlier, an XDS Astana rider came close to victory at the Tour of Oman.