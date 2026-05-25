Kazakhstan's Evelina Yezhova wins Challenge Cup stage in Tashkent

The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the top prize in the balance beam event, scoring 12.850 points in the final.

Tina Zelcic of Croatia finished second with 12.650 points, while Dildora Aripova of Uzbekistan took bronze with 12.450.

Diyas Toishybek earned silver in the horizontal bar event, while Altynkhan Temirbek claimed bronze in the vault competition.

Kazakhstan’s medal haul at the tournament has grown to five, following Emil Akhmedzhanov’s gold in the floor exercise and Diyas Toishybek’s bronze in the pommel horse event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team had claimed silver at the World Cup stage in Tashkent.