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    Kazakh gymnast wins Challenge Cup stage in Tashkent

    12:31, 24 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnast Emil Akhmedzhanov won a gold medal at the Challenge Cup stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh gymnast wins Challenge Cup stage in Tashkent
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Akhmedzhanov delivered the top performance in the floor exercise event, scoring 13.650 points in the final to secure the gold medal.

    Khumoyun Islomov of Uzbekistan claimed silver with 13.600 points, while Mongolia’s Enkhtuvshin Damdindorj finished third with 13.500.

    Another Kazakh gymnast, Altynkhan Temirbek, placed eighth with a score of 12.500.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national tennis team has wrapped up its campaign at the Junior Davis Cup regional qualifying tournament under 16 in the Asia/Oceania zone in Shymkent.

    gymnastics Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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