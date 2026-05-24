Kazakh gymnast wins Challenge Cup stage in Tashkent

Akhmedzhanov delivered the top performance in the floor exercise event, scoring 13.650 points in the final to secure the gold medal.

Khumoyun Islomov of Uzbekistan claimed silver with 13.600 points, while Mongolia’s Enkhtuvshin Damdindorj finished third with 13.500.

Another Kazakh gymnast, Altynkhan Temirbek, placed eighth with a score of 12.500.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national tennis team has wrapped up its campaign at the Junior Davis Cup regional qualifying tournament under 16 in the Asia/Oceania zone in Shymkent.