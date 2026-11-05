Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina ready to defend WTA Finals title

The defending champion has already held her first practice session on the outdoor courts and welcomed her fans.

"Hello everyone! I'm just super excited to be here in Indian Wells! Please watch us play and enjoy last week of tennis. And of course, thank you so much to all the fans who supported me throughout the year. And see you very soon on the court," Rybakina said in a video shared on the WTA Instagram page.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, Elena Rybakina was drawn into Group 1 of the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells 2026, scheduled for November 8-15.

Earlier, the Kazakhstani player withdrew from the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo due to injury, shortly after securing the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.