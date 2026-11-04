Elena Rybakina's FAGE WTA Finals group-stage draw announced

According to the draw, Rybakina will compete against American players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, along with the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova, in the group stage.

Group 2 features Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Russia's Mirra Andreeva, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, and Czech player Karolina Muchova.

Each player will compete in three round-robin matches, with the top two finishers from each group advancing to the semifinals.

Rybakina enters the tournament as the defending champion, having claimed last year's title with a victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina had withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo due to injury.