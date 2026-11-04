Elena Rybakina's FAGE WTA Finals group-stage draw announced
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina has been drawn into Group 1 of the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, scheduled to take place on November 8-15 in the United States, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the draw, Rybakina will compete against American players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, along with the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova, in the group stage.
Group 2 features Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Russia's Mirra Andreeva, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, and Czech player Karolina Muchova.
Each player will compete in three round-robin matches, with the top two finishers from each group advancing to the semifinals.
Rybakina enters the tournament as the defending champion, having claimed last year's title with a victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Rybakina had withdrawn from her quarterfinal match at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo due to injury.