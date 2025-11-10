Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina breaks into WTA top 5
14:38, 10 November 2025
Elena Rybakina, the leader of Kazakhstan’s women’s tennis team, improved her position in the WTA world rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player, formerly ranked 6th, has now risen to 5th.
This leap in ranking follows her recent triumph at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The top three tennis players remain unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retained the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Świątek and American Coco Gauff ranked 3rd.
As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Elena Rybakina on her spectacular victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.