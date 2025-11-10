Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina breaks into WTA top 5

The Kazakhstani tennis player, formerly ranked 6th, has now risen to 5th.

This leap in ranking follows her recent triumph at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The top three tennis players remain unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retained the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Świątek and American Coco Gauff ranked 3rd.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Elena Rybakina on her spectacular victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.