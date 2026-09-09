Figure skaters from 25 countries to compete at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge in Almaty
Around 150 figure skaters representing 25 countries will take to the ice at the 2026 ISU Figure Skating CS Denis Ten Memorial Challenge in Almaty from October 7 to 10, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee.
The four-day competition at the Halyk Arena will feature senior and junior athletes competing for medals in men’s and women’s singles, as well as ice dance.
The event is held in memory of Denis Ten, Kazakhstan’s Olympic bronze medalist who claimed third place in men’s singles at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
The annual memorial tournament honors Ten’s legacy and continues to promote figure skating in Kazakhstan by bringing international competitors to the country.
Earlier, Qazinform reported 10 weightlifters would represent Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Games.