Kazakhstan’s Danilina sets career record after Lexus Eastbourne Open title win

The Kazakhstani, paired with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, won the women’s doubles title at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in the United Kingdom.

The Kazakhstani climbed from ninth to eighth place in the WTA live doubles rankings — the highest position of her career. With this victory, Danilina earned 5,235 ranking points, surpassing Russian player Diana Shnaider, who currently has 5,215 points.

She fell just short of the title in her previous three appearances in London, Nottingham and at Roland Garros.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko has failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon.