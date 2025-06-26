Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko suffers stunning loss at the Boodles ahead of Wimbledon
09:10, 26 June 2025
Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
World No.97 Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan was defeated by British Henry Searle, ranked 407th in the world, 3-6, 5-7 at the Boodles.
