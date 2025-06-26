EN
    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko suffers stunning loss at the Boodles ahead of Wimbledon

    09:10, 26 June 2025

    Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko suffers stunning loss at the Boodles ahead of Wimbledon
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    World No.97 Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan was defeated by British Henry Searle, ranked 407th in the world, 3-6, 5-7 at the Boodles.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova moved up to the second spot in the world ranking. 

