Danilina wins Lexus Eastbourne Open title

The Kazakhstani, paired with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, defeated Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Maya Joint of Australia with a score of 6:4, 7:5 in the final bout.

With this victory, Anna Danilina snapped a three-final losing streak and finally captured the long-awaited title.

She fell just short of the title in her previous three appearances in London, Nottingham and at Roland Garros.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko has failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon.