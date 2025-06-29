Danilina wins Lexus Eastbourne Open title
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan won the women’s doubles title at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in the United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani, paired with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, defeated Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Maya Joint of Australia with a score of 6:4, 7:5 in the final bout.
With this victory, Anna Danilina snapped a three-final losing streak and finally captured the long-awaited title.
She fell just short of the title in her previous three appearances in London, Nottingham and at Roland Garros.
